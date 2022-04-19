Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 209.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

