Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Exponent by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

