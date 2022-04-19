Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33.

