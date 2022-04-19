Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.