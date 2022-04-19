Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 990 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

