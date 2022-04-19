Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Gartner by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $299.04 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.53 and its 200-day moving average is $304.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

