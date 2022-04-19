Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 435 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $329.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.20 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

