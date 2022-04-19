Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,376 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 347,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,482,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of ICE opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

