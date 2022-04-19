Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.71

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 16361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canoo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,693,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canoo by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 636,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canoo by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 225,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canoo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 292,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canoo by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 455,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

