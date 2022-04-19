Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.95. 54,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 560,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,002.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 3,249.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

