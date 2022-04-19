Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $375.00

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$375.00 and last traded at C$375.00, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$375.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$341.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$318.29. The stock has a market cap of C$22.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.47 by C$1.95. The business had revenue of C$5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.68 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

