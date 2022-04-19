Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Down 29.7% in March

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,230,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 47,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Camber Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 635,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,939,840. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

