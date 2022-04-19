Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,601.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $25.87 million and $45,601.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $266.68 or 0.00650695 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 159.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

