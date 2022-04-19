Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BHLL stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
