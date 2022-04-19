Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BHLL stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

