Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target at $77.09

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voya Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Voya Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 593,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

