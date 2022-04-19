Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,902.64

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,910.75 ($24.86).

TPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.39) to GBX 1,961 ($25.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.42) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.10) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,260.50 ($16.40). 505,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,468. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,332.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,472.02. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,211 ($15.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.71), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($310,208.12). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,388.47). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,870.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.