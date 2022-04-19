Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Price Target at $57.33

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ternium by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 114,543 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Ternium by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 53.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ternium by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

TX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.66. 387,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

