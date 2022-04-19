Brokerages Set S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) PT at $31.15

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,798. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

