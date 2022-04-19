Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $66.13

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

