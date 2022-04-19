Brokerages Set Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

OMIC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a current ratio of 51.57.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 98,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 242,771 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.