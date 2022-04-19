Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $76.36

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.36.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.19. 734,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,031. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

