Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Price Target at $70.14

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 474,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

