Brokerages Set Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) PT at $18.00

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 16,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after buying an additional 207,875 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.64. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

