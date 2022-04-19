Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $34.25

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

