Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) PT at C$3.01

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.01.

OGC has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.79 and a 52-week high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.