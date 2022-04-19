Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $202.60

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.60.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,919,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $151.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 138.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.