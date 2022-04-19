Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $9.00

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,573,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,311,285.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,088 shares of company stock worth $2,194,679 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 275,445 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 868,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

