Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target at $97.00

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $53.05 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

