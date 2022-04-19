Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Price Target at GBX 870

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($11.32).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.02) to GBX 750 ($9.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of LON BOY traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,925. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 786.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 29,500 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($259,842.57). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 16,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($132,188.39).

About Bodycote (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.