Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Price Target at €765.23

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €765.23 ($822.83).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €900.00 ($967.74) price objective on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($908.60) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get ASML alerts:

About ASML (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.