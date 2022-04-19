Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $55.80

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

