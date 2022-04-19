Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.
In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,132,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
