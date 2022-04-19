Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post $1.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.39. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Leidos stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $110.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.