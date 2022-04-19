Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the lowest is $28.27 million. Evolus reported sales of $12.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $149.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $155.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.47 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $222.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 316,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,223. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $607.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.19. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

In other Evolus news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

