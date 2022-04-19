Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $10.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.84.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CF Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,098,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.03. 2,693,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.