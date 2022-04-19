Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $12.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $12.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.38 and the highest is $13.37. Cable One posted earnings of $11.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $50.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $58.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.39 to $61.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $46.77 on Monday, hitting $1,381.23. 32,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,210. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,479.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,634.68. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,364.05 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

