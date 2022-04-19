Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of XHR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 488,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,710. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

