Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will report $5.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $23.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Whirlpool by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 983,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,051. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.17.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

