Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). T-Mobile US reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $10.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 16,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

