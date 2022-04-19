Brokerages Anticipate Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 12,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,579.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

