Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 918,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

