Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to report $766.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $781.30 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $634.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.53. 1,234,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,352. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 170.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

