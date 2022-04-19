BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 469.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 469.38 ($6.11).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.38) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 480 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.92) to GBX 450 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 399.45 ($5.20). The company had a trading volume of 62,698,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a market cap of £77.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 380.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 363.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($401.72). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £369 ($480.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 268 shares of company stock valued at $104,921 over the last quarter.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.