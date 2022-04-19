Boston Partners Sells 2,213 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.82% of Primis Financial worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,809,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

FRST opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 24,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. purchased 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 and have sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primis Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.