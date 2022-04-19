Boston Partners Sells 16,378 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KBR were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 567.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 266,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 141,963 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period.

NYSE:KBR opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 616.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

