Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,157,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 914,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

NYSE:WFG opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.18.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.