Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,577 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Lantheus worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $127,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

