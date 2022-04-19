Boston Partners Invests $1.78 Million in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 290,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 845.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NLS opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

