Boston Partners Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,304,623 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Progressive were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

