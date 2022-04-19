Boston Partners Has $2.13 Million Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of Caleres worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 58.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $832.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.39.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

